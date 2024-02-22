Model murder suspect in court, AT&T outage, Lunar Landing preview | The Rundown 2/22 The man accused of killing a model back in September appeared in front of a judge today. Magnus Humphrey faces murder and torture charges. Maleesa Mooney was found in her Downtown LA apartment beaten and stuffed in her refrigerator. Also, service has been restored for thousands of AT&T customers after a massive outage earlier today. Plus, a lunar lander named "Odysseus" could become the first American-made spacecraft to land on the moon since 1972. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.