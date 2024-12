"Miracle on 34th Street" brings gifts and holiday spirit to children in South LA It's the Miracle on 34th Street -- children in South Los Angeles were receiving gifts and more at an annual charity event on Saturday. Each year, the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities (LATLC) teams up with other local nonprofits and agencies -- including the LAPD -- to bring the warmth and giving spirit of the holiday season to children in need.