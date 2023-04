Memorial held for Wesley Welling, teenager killed in "intentional" crash outside Westlake High Schoo Nicole Comstock reports from Westlake Village, where friends and family members of Wesley Welling, the 15-year-old killed outside of his high school on Tuesday, gathered to remember their loved one. Welling was killed by a man in the midst of a lengthy crime spree that began when he stabbed a Walmart employee in Simi Valley.