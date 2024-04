Meet Remy, the resilient and friendly Doberman Pinscher | Pet of the Week Meet Remy! He's a four-year-old Doberman Pinscher who recently arrived at the Pasadena Humane Center with a badly broken leg. Vets opted that the best course of action was to amputate the leg, but weeks later, Remy is running around and enjoying life with no expected long term health complications.