Mayor Bass says she's glad Paris is hosting Olympics before LA: "I couldn't even imagine" Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is attending the Olympics in Paris, studying how the city is handling hosting the international event. Both cities were up for hosting the games but Paris won out for 2024, and Bass says she's glad it worked out that way since she was just elected not long before. "I couldn't even imagine," she said of LA potentially being chosen to host so soon after her election.