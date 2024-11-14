Watch CBS News

"Matlock" star Skye P. Marshall

Skye P. Marshall, who stars alongside Academy Award-winning actress Kathy Bates in "Matlock," sits down with KCAL News to discuss her role on the CBS legal drama. The reboot of the 1980s series began airing new episodes Sept. 22.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.