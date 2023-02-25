Watch CBS News

Marine Warning issued for Ventura County Coast

The National Weather Service has issued a Marine Warning off the Ventura County Coast lasting until 9 p.m. tonight. The conditions can bring watersports and wind gusts blowing more than 50 knots or about 57.5 mph.
