Watch CBS News

Magician Penn Jillette joins KCAL9 News at Noon

The famous magician joins CBSLA Anchor Amy Johnson to talk about his new book, "Random," a novel about a man who lives in Las Vegas and lives life by chance. Jillette says he writes a lot when he is off stage and not performing.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.