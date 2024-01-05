Watch CBS News

Looking back at one year of KCAL News Mornings

One year ago today, KCAL News Mornings officially began, bringing hours worth of extra local new coverage to your homes. We take a look back at some of the most memorable moments, just a highlight of what's to come in the future.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.