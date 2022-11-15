Watch CBS News

Look At This: LA Memorial Coliseum

With the Olympics returning to Los Angeles in 2028, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will be the first stadium to host three Olympic games. In this episode of Look At This!, Desmond Shaw gives a look into the coliseum's history.
