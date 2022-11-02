Watch CBS News

Look At This: Hollywood Burbank Airport

Hollywood Burbank Airport continues to be a local favorite among many travelers. When it comes to overall convenience, Burbank ranks very high. In this episode of Look At This!, Desmond Shaw shows why it remains a top choice among Southland fliers.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.