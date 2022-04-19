Watch CBS News

Look At This: Greystone Mansion

Desmond Shaw takes us over the Greystone Mansion for this edition of Look At This. Since being built in 1920 the mansion has appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows. Today, the property is now a public park in Beverly Hills.
