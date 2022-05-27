Watch CBS News

Look At this: 105 & 110 Interchange

Featured in movies like "Speed" and "La La Land," the 105 and 110 interchange is one of the most complex freeway interchanges in the world. In today's episode of Look At This, Desmond Shaw takes us to this busy interchange.
