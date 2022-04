Long COVID survivor discusses journey to recovery thanks to a USC medical clinic Morgan Stephens, a USC graduate on the verge of beginning her dream journalism job, suddenly had her career derailed when she came down with COVID-19 in late 2020. Jasmine Viel spoke with both Stephens and her former professor at USC, Dr. Caitlin McAuley, on the COVID recovery clinic at her alma mater and how it saved her life.