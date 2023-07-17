Watch CBS News

Long Beach Burger Week

Glenda Galvan-Garcia with Polly’s Pies and Stephen Le with The Kroft join us to talk about the unique burgers you will be able to try at the Long Beach Burger Week. The event will be happening July 23 through July 30.
