Watch CBS News

Locals Trying to Save Weddington Golf & Tennis

Weddington Golf & Tennis has been a Studio City staple since the 1890s. Now owned by Harvard-Westlake School, they are proposing to replace the landmark with the River Park Sports Complex, angering many local residents & celebrities
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.