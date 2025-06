This week's LA Sentinel story highlights include: Westchester girls softball team wins big, celebrating author Odie Hawkins, and a Wellness Summit at Magic Johnson Park.

Local news with the LA Sentinel | Community Insider This week's LA Sentinel story highlights include: Westchester girls softball team wins big, celebrating author Odie Hawkins, and a Wellness Summit at Magic Johnson Park.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On