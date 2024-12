Local bookstores on the rise again — in LA and beyond Annabelle Chang is the teenage owner of a small bookstore in Studio City, where customers can find readings by authors and a vast selection of the young adult genre. Her store is one of a growing number of small, locally owned bookstores as these retailers are flourishing once again. This year, Barnes & Noble opened dozens of new stores after shuttering at least 160 locations before 2020. Joy Benedict reports for KCAL News.