Watch CBS News

Life Rolls on Foundation

Adaptive athlete Jesse Billauer hosted his annual Life Rolls On surf event in Santa Monica. After suffering a debilitating spinal course injury at age 17, Billauer has overcome so much, working hard to get himself and others back in the water!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.