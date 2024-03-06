Watch CBS News

LA's Black History Month | Look At This!

In this Black History Month edition of Look at This!, Desmond Shaw teams up with Chauncy Glover to take us to some of Los Angeles' most iconic locations entrenched in Black history, how they came to be, and what they still mean today.
