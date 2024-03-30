Watch CBS News

Landslides continue to impact LA County roadways

Lauren Pozen reports from Malibu, where a lengthy road closure of Topanga Canyon Boulevard continues due to a massive landslide. This newest round of rain has yet again increased concerns of more of the same across LA County.
