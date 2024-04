LAFD recruit killed on freeway, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes rebrand debate, Venice attacks charges Tragedy for the LA Fire Department after one of its recruits died in a crash on the 101 freeway. Also, there is growing controversy over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes rebrand as Chaquetas. Plus, LA County District Attorney George Gascón has announced charges against the man accused of sexually assaulting and attacking two women walking in the Venice Canals. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.