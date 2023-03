Seen On TV

Seen on TV

LA Times Food Editor Danielle Dorsey shares five favorite LA restaurants, including where to find LA's best lobster roll.

LA Times Food Editor Danielle Dorsey shares five favorite LA restaurants LA Times Food Editor Danielle Dorsey shares five favorite LA restaurants, including where to find LA's best lobster roll.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On