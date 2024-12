Sheba Turk and food influencer Alex Cottrell sample menu items from Tokyo Fried Chicken, inspired by Japanese and Southern fried chicken.

LA Times 101 best restaurant list | Tokyo Fried Chicken, Los Angeles Sheba Turk and food influencer Alex Cottrell sample menu items from Tokyo Fried Chicken, inspired by Japanese and Southern fried chicken.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On