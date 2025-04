LA Firemen's Relief Association's mission to help firefighters and their families For nearly 120 years, the LA Firemen's Relief Association has worked to care for firefighters and their families. LAFRA President Chris Stine joined KCAL News to discuss the Association's ongoing work and how it's increased since the Palisades and Eaton Fires, upcoming fundraisers and events, and how the community can help the cause. To donate to the LAFRA, go to givetoahero.org