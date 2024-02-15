LA firefighters hurt in explosion, Wayfarers Chapel closed, Grand Hotel concerns | The Rundown 2/15 Nine LA firefighters are hurt after a truck explosion in Wilmington this morning. The truck was a natural gas vehicle, and one of its tanks exploded on Alameda St. Plus, the beloved Wayfarers Chapel is closed because the land is sliding. It's unclear when it will reopen. Also, there are growing concerns among workers and community members over the Grand Hotel in Downtown LA, which has become a place to help transition the unhoused. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.