King Charles cancer diagnosis, OC evacuations, LA storm update | The Rundown 2/5 There's a new health challenge for the royal family. Buckingham Palace says King Charles has been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and has started treatment. Plus, evacuation orders are in effect in parts of Orange County, including Silverado Canyon. Also, LA City and County leaders have given an update on their storm response. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.