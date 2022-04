Kim Kardashian testifies in Blac Chyna defamation trial Kim Kardashian took the stand today in the 'Blac Chyna' defamation trial. Kardashian says she doesn't remember writing most of the emails and text messages she was asked about after hearing her brother Rob was allegedly beaten by his then-fiancée Blac Chyna. However, Kardashian did acknowledge voicing concerns to E! Entertainment and taking a break from filming after the 2016 incident.