Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle and Taraji P. Henson talk their new show "Fight Night: The Million Dollar He "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" started airing on Peacock earlier this month. Some of the show's stars, Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle and Taraji P. Henson, join us to talk about the crime drama and the unique perspective it gives on the city of Atlanta. KCAL News entertainment journalist Suzanne Marques reports.