Watch CBS News

KCAL News Investigates: Veteran's Affairs officer faces civil rights, assault charges

Civil rights and assault charges have been filed against a federal police officer after video last year showed him repeatedly beating a suspect on the West LA VA campus. David Goldstein takes a look as that officer appears in court for arraignment.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.