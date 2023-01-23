Watch CBS News

KCAL News Exclusive: Witness says gunman shot victims already wounded

A witness described the chaotic and horrific scene inside the Star Ballroom Dance studio, the Monterey Park mass shooting site. She said that the gunman walked around the dance studio and shot victims that were already wounded. Ross Palombo reports.
