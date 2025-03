Judge orders Atlas Metals to stop processing at Watts facility amid federal lawsuit A Los Angeles Superior Court judge also ordered one of the two owners of a Watts scrap metal facility to remain jailed on Monday with bail set at $1 million. The decision came as the two owners of S&W Atlas Iron and Metal Corp. were jailed last week in connection to accusations of polluting a nearby high school campus with metal projectiles and harmful toxins in the soil. Jeff Nguyen reports.