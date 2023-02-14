Watch CBS News

Jon Favreau gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor, director and producer Jon Favreau is the latest recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He has taken part in some of Hollywood's biggest hits including Marvel's "The Avengers" series, "Rudy," "Swingers" and much more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.