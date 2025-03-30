Watch CBS News

Jinya Ramen Bar

Days away from National Ramen bar, Jinya Ramen Bar joins KCAL News Morning to show Rachel Kim some ramen dishes that are a must-try. From rich and creamy dishes to live demonstrations, Jinya Ramen Bar shows it all to KCAL Weekend Morning News.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.