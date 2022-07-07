Jeremy Casebeer returns to home event for AVP Hermosa Beach Open Pro volleyball player Jeremy Casebeer has a very unique name and an even more unique look. Nicknamed "The Lorax" because of his moustache and long hair, Casebeer played indoor volleyball at UCLA and is already preparing for a post-volleyball career as an ocean ambassador working on finding climate solutions. This weekend the Santa Barbara native returns to his home event at the AVP Pro Tour's Hermosa Beach Open. Our Jill Painter Lopez caught up with Jeremy in his own backyard, Hermosa Beach.