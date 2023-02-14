Watch CBS News

Jay Shetty on his new book "8 Rules of Love"

Jay Shetty, award winning author and life coach, talks about his new book "8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go." Shetty lays out specific and actionable steps to help you develop the skills to practice and nurture love.
