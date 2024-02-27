Jam Master Jay murder guilty verdicts, lunar lander troubles, burglary spree arrests | Rundown 2/27 A New York jury has found two men guilty in the 2002 murder of rap pioneer Jam Master Jay. Also, an American-made lunar lander is set to lose power today just days after landing on the moon. Plus, three people are in custody after a burglary spree that targeted at least six businesses in Marina Del Rey and Venice. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.