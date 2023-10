Seen On TV

Seen on TV

On Your Side

Grae Drake takes a look at “Five Nights at Freddy’s,”Pain Hustlers,” and “When Evil Lurks”

It’s scary movie season, a review with Grae Drake, movie critic Grae Drake takes a look at “Five Nights at Freddy’s,”Pain Hustlers,” and “When Evil Lurks”

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On