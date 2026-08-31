Is Shohei Ohtani ALREADY the Greatest Dodger of All Time? w/ Arash Markazi - Sports Central Showdown Shohei Ohtani has been nothing short of amazing in his three seasons on the Los Angeles Dodgers, but is he already the greatest Dodger of all time? The Sporting Tribune CEO and founder Arash Markazi argues that Shohei's two MVP awards and two World Series titles, along with his two-way ability to pitch and hit, already makes him the best to ever represent the Blue Crew. Meanwhile, The Sporting Tribune writer Alex Hutton says Ohtani needs a few more seasons to catch up to the likes of LA legends Clayton Kershaw, Fernando Valenzuela, Jackie Robinson and Sandy Koufax. Graham Metzker hosts a Dodger edition of the Sports Central Showdown!