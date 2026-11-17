Is Jake Paul Good for Boxing? w/ Michael Huezo - Sports Central Showdown Many thought internet sensation Jake Paul's boxing journey was over after Anthony Joshua broke his jaw last December. But "The Problem Child" is back for his 15th fight this Christmas, this time challenging two-time kickboxing world champion Cédric Doumbé. The Sporting Tribune writer Michael Huezo argues that Jake Paul is a useful asset to the sport of boxing, using his label MVP to promote female fighters and playing the villain role that is necessary in combat sports. His counterpart at TST, Alex Hutton, is tired of Paul's act and wishes he would properly work his way up the traditional ranks of boxing to earn his recognition. Graham Metzker hosts this boxing edition of the Sports Central Showdown. More