Inglewood mayor discusses body-worn cameras after police fatally shoot schizophrenic man Family members of Ivan Solis Mora, the 34-year-old man who was shot and killed by officers last Thursday, spoke before city council members on Tuesday, making an emotional case for why officers should be equipped with body cameras. A day later, Jeff Nguyen speaks with Mayor James Butts to get his thoughts on whether cameras would've made a difference in the case.