Watch CBS News

Iconic big cat, P-22, euthanized on Saturday

Jake Reiner reports from Griffith Park, the home of LA's favorite feline, P-22, who was "compassionately" euthanized by wildlife officials on Saturday due to a number of chronic illnesses and injuries the big cat was suffering from.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.