Watch CBS News

House censures Burbank democrat Rep. Adam Schiff

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives officially censured Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, Wednesday, a rare move taken in retribution for his leading role in the first impeachment of then-President Donald Trump.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.