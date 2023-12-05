Watch CBS News

Hollywood Hills shooting, rodeo ban vote, Redondo Union HS lockdown; The Rundown

A possible dispute between neighbors in the Hollywood Hills leads to the shooting of a man. Police are questioning the suspected shooter. Plus, the LA City Council has approved a motion that would ban rodeos over concerns that the events are cruel to the animals; however, there are exemptions for certain cultural and traditional events. Also, there was another lockdown at Redondo Union High School in Redondo Beach after reports of another student bringing a firearm on campus. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.
