Highway 150 closure, teen charged in deadly shooting spree, vote centers opening | Rundown 2/22 Caltrans says Highway 150 near Santa Paula will stay fully closed after a recent mudslide. Cleanup efforts are underway. KCAL News Reporter Lauren Pozen has a preview. Plus, the LA County District Attorney's Office has charged a 17-year-old in the deadly shooting spree that left four people dead. The teen faces four counts of murder in the crimes that happened on the 11th and 12th of February in Bell, Cudahy, Huntington Park, and the Florence-Firestone area. Also, 119 vote centers will open across LA County this Saturday. Early voting is already available at the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office in Norwalk. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.