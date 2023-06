Highlighting the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles ahead of Disney Pride in Concert Amy Johnson is joined by Lou Spisto, the Executive Director and producer of the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles, who highlights the group's appearance at Disney Pride in Concert. The 200-member group, joined by a 25-piece orchestra and a stunning visual display, are slated to perform on June 24th and 25th as part of the massive Pride Month celebration held at the Walt Disney Concert Hall.