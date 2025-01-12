Watch CBS News

Helping children handle anxiety

Dr. Lori Baudino, a child psychologist, joins KCAL weekends to provide Sheba Turk and Rachel Kim with advice to parents on how to better aid their children dealing with anxiety as a result of the Southern California wildfires.
