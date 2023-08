Hawaiian restaurant in Alhambra donating portion of sales to support Maui recovery efforts Jasmine Viel reports from Alhambra, where she speaks with the owners and chef of Aloha Food Factory, a Hawaiian-style restaurant that is offering 10% of their sales to support the ongoing recovery efforts in Maui. The restaurant is one of many in the Southland combining to the aloha spirit of taking care of one another in Hawaii.