Watch CBS News

Grae Drake movie reviews

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright reunite for a new movie, it's never too early for a holiday pageant and it's still time for a good scare thanks to Hugh Grant in 'Heretic.' Movie critic Grae Drake gives her reviews of the latest films.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.