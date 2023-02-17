Watch CBS News

Good Samaritan nurse saves dog running on freeway

A nurse driving home from a 12-hour shift managed to rescue a dog running on the 5 Freeway Friday morning in the Arleta area. A veterinarian treated the pooch and scanned a microchip to help get a happy reunion for later.
